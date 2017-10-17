Assembly Democrats hold annual discussion before 2018 legislative session

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Assembly Democrats all gathered in Albany on Tuesday for a closed session to discuss a wide range of topics, including the possible $4 billion deficit facing the state budget next year.

The Assembly Democrats are met on Tuesday for their annual discussion on goals they hope to focus on before the 2018 legislative session hits.

The question on many people’s minds is will the Democrats be supporting Governor Andrew Cuomo’s push for a special session?

“I think some more bad news would probably have to facilitate us coming back,” Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie said.

Speaker Heastie and other members explain that unless something changes in Washington, a special session seems unlikely.

“Affordable Care Act adjustments that the president has made may possibly cause that if it causes us fiscal inconvenience,” Assemblyman Joe Lentol (D-Brooklyn) said.

“Hopefully things will all work out for the best but if not we’re willing to do the work,” Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj (D-Bronx) said.

Assembly members said they also went over what a constitutional convention would mean if passed by voters this November.

“The constitutional convention isn’t just a wish list of the things you feel like we failed to do,” Speaker Heastie said. “This is like you open up the entire document and you can propose any kind of change that you want. I believe most of the members believe as I do that it’s a document we want to protect from special interest and money outside.”

“The risks will certainly outweigh any rewards,” Assemblyman Gjonaj said.

Members agreed they are worried about the budget deficit going into next year’s budget.

“Yes of course we are and we want to do what we can without having to raise taxes,” Lentol said.

A special session could cost taxpayers around $100,000 a day to bring everyone in.