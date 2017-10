Ursula is a 4.5-year-old Pit bull bulldog mix. She came to the Capital Region from an overburdened shelter in the South.

She loves kids but would prefer to be the only pet.

Ursula is sweet and happy but does need some exercise. An active family would be great as she loves to swim, hike and go on walks.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (518) 434-8128