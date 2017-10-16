Troy issues boil water advisory for some residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Troy.

People who use the City of Troy Public Water Supply in the area between Congress Street and Frear Park Road are encouraged to boil their water. Around 6 p.m., portions of the water system in the area lost pressure due to an emergency shutdown of a water main for maintenance.

As a result, it has increased the chances of untreated water and harmful microbes entering the system. The maintenance is done, and crews will be taking samples in the coming days.

For the next one to two days, the city advises people boil their water before drinking or cooking.