The cost of New York aid in Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the wake of the recent hurricanes, New York has sent over mutual aid to a number of places, particularly Puerto Rico.

The list of some of the resources that have been sent over by the state includes, 132 National Guard military police, 60 national guard soldiers, helicopters, more than 50 state troopers and two DEC drone pilots.

Many items such as water, diapers and other toiletries were also donated by different groups.

Much of this aid stems from the fact that New York has one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the U.S. In 2014, the Census Bureau reported that there were over 1 million Puerto Ricans living in New York.

How much is this costing taxpayers? The New York Budget Division says it is too soon for even an approximate amount, but according to the governor’s office, most of this bill will most likely be reimbursed by the federal government.

Yet, there is also no guarantee of how much the federal government will cover.