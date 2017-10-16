Take your Halloween costume to the next level

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is now two weeks away, so if you’re in need of ideas on how to take your costume to the next level of scary, we are here to help.

“This is the makeup curio, a curio is a small beautiful and unusual object, and the business is all about blending the beautiful and the unusual,” Jenn Dugan, Owner of The Makeup Curio, said. “So there is beauty side to the business, which skin-care is a part of and then there is the theater special effects; sort of weird side of the business.”

She calls it weird, I call it art. It takes a true professional to turn some fake blood and prosthetic into a completely homogeneous look, that’s sure to scare the pants off the unsuspecting bystander on Halloween.

“The main thing is to have the components that the client wants in the look,” Dugan said. “Making sure all of the edges are down, making sure all of the edges are down. I always try to go for realism, unless you are specifically asking for a cartoon or specific character.”

As a licensed aesthetician, Dugan’s goal is to steer folks in the right direction to help maintain healthy skin and to also take their Halloween costume to the next level.