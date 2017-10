SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’ll be seeing less of the New York City Ballet at SPAC next year.

The ballet’s season will only include seven performances, half of their normal two-week run.

According to the Times Union, attendance led to the board’s decision.

That was shortened to three weeks, which is how it stayed for 30 years. It was then shortened to two weeks in 2009.