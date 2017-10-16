WTEN/WXXA the ABC/FOX affiliate has an immediate opening for a Sales Assistant to provide sales/traffic support for sales managers and account executives. Duties include preparing sales presentations, sales marketing materials, commercial log editing, providing research and other sales related reports. Ideal candidate will be proficient with word, excel, and power point. We will train for TV specific duties and software. This position also requires the ability to learn Nielsen ratings data and other various proprietary systems. Candidate must have exceptional organizational, oral and written communication skills. *Notary a plus*

This is a full time position with benefits.

How to Apply : All internal & external applicants must apply online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A NEXSTAR BROADCASTING STATION. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.