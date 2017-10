COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Check your refrigerator. Price Chopper has issued a recall of 80% ground beef purchased from their Cobleskill store on 10/14/17.

The recall only affects ground beef purchased on 10/14.

The ground beef was recalled due to the possible presence of plastic from a spatula.

If you have the affected product, you can return it to your local store for a full refund.

For more information call 800-666-7667.