NY proposes new way to earn a high school equivalency diploma

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Education Department is proposing changes to allow additional pathways to earn a state equivalency diploma.

According to the department, The department says the proposed amendment allows students who have passed any Regents examination in Mathematics, English Language Arts, Social Studies or Science to use those passing scores in place of the corresponding TASCTM subtests. Students will not be allowed to use previously passed Regents exam scores towards an HSE diploma until they have exited from high school.

“Regents exams are a valid and reliable measure of the knowledge, skills, and abilities required for high school graduation,” State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said. “So, it makes sense to count passing scores on those exams for people seeking a high school equivalency diploma, providing them with more avenues to succeed in life.”

New York currently provides three pathways to earn an HSE diploma:

TASC TM testing (Test Assessing Secondary Completion)

testing (Test Assessing Secondary Completion) Approved 24-college-credit program

National External Diploma Program (NEDP)

Currently, students who do not earn 22 credits and pass at least five assessments (Regents exams, Department-approved alternatives, or pathway exams) are unable to earn a high school diploma – and they receive no credit for the classes and examinations they may have passed.

Students who passed Regents Examinations Without Earning a Diploma

Regents Subjects Passed Dropped Out 1 5767 2 3831 3 3178 4 3043 Total 15,819

The 45-day public comment period begins on November 1.