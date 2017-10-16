NEWS10 ABC Coats for Kids program kicks off

Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC needs your help keeping people warm this winter.

Our Coats for Kids program is up and running from October 16 through November 12.

Click here for a full list of donation locations for new or gently used coats.

