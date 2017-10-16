Mother accused of driving drunk with children in the car

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Hudson Falls mother is facing a felony drunk driving charge because police say she had her child in the car.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a clerk at the convenience store told police that Candice Pettiford, 27, looked drunk when she drove off the lot at around 7 p.m. Sunday.

When officers caught up with her, they say she had her four and seven year old in the car. They say she failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Pettiford was charged with a felony DWI under Leandra’s Law.

