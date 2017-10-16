Local candidate claims opponents sent flyer attacking her

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local candidate for public office is demanding a public apology from her opponents.

Yasmine Syed is a candidate for Niskayuna Town Supervisor. She said a flyer sent out to voters calls her and her running mates “racist” and “anti-Semitic.” But the people who sent it said it’s simply not true.

It is Syed’s first time running for public office. She said she always knew campaigning would be tough, but she never imagined this.

“I just never expected that it would be so baseless,” she said.

The flyer was sent from the Niskayuna Democratic Committee. It shows pictures of Steve Bannon, Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh – all well-known, far-right leaning conservatives. Men, who the flyer claims have shared controversial posts.

The flyer also states the Niskayuna Republicans, whom Syed is a member, have shared material from all three of the men.

She said that’s wrong.

“Really just shock, disgust,” she said. “They have to revert to these political mudslinging personal tactics.”

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the Niskayuna Democratic Committee. They said the following in a statement: “The mailer in question doesn’t call the candidates racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim.”

Instead, they claim the republicans have shared 37 posts from the three men on the flyer. It concludes by saying, “By sharing these posts, the Niskayuna GOP is legitimizing these outlets and the message they deliver.”

But Syed said that by associating her with the posts, the democrats are directly linking her to it as well. She said it’s wrong.

“This is a baseless personal attack, and it just shouldn’t stand,” she said.

For now, Syed said she’s going to stay focused on campaigning for the election, which is on November 7.