Gov. Cuomo signs executive order to increase organ donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order to increase organ donations in the state.

The order makes “Lauren’s Law” permanent. Under the law, the Health Department will work with state agencies to provide the public with new opportunities to become an organ donor through the new Donate Life Registry.

“These aggressive steps break down barriers and take proactive action to encourage more New Yorkers to become organ donors while helping to save countless lives in the process,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to take action, become an organ donor and help us create a healthier and stronger Empire State for all.”

New Yorkers can enroll in the NYS Donate Life Registry through the following online options:

The NYS Department of Health website- health.ny.gov

At the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles website – dmv.ny.gov

At the NYS Board of Elections website – elections.ny.gov

When applying for a New York City Identification Card – nyc.gov