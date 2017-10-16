Expert tips on getting your vehicle ready for winter weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – October 16 is the first day it’s legal to put studded snow tires on a vehicle, but experts said it’s best to wait until the weather gets colder.

Winter weather may be here sooner than you think, and there are some ways to ensure your vehicle is ready.

“It’s been so nice people have not been thinking about the cold weather, yet,” Joe Gentile, owner of Albany Light Truck, said.

Gentile said it’s time to get vehicles checked.

“You want to be ready before the cold weather hits,” he said.

Make sure everything is up to par before the winter weather arrives.

“You should have your cooling system checked out, your heating system checked out, your tires absolutely need to be checked, wiper blades,” Gentile said.

But when it comes to your tires, there is such a thing as too soon.

“I would not recommend putting the studded snow tires on, yet, or even snow tires,” he said.

If you put studs or winter tires on a vehicle now, they could wear down faster than usual. Stud tires and winter tires are only good during cold and slippery conditions.

“They have better traction on ice,” Gentile explained. “And there is no ice out there, so wait until the ice comes.”

Also have the quality of your car battery checked.

“Even though it’s starting in this warmer weather, as soon as you get a cold snap, that’s when it’s going to leave you stranded,” Gentile said.

By following his guidelines, Gentile said your vehicle should not have any trouble on the roads this winter.

But it’s not just about what you do to your car; it’s also what you put in it. Make sure to pack a blanket or an extra coat, so you’ll be ready if you do get stuck once winter weather hits.