Cohoes wants Bow Tie Cinemas to open in city

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse is inviting Bow Tie Cinemas to open up a theater in the city.

Morse says they want the theater because the company has a proven track record of working with resurgent communities, building theaters, and becoming true partners with those communities.

“We are surrounded by a host of opportunity,” Morse said.

The city says it is well-positioned to host a movie theater within our city, be it in our resurging downtown or along the Cohoes Boulevard corridor.

On Friday, Bow Tie Cinemas announced it was backing out of a project in Troy.