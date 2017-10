ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are looking to identify a male suspected of attempting to break into a home.

Around 9:15 p.m. on October 12, a suspect attempted to enter a house on the 100-block of Benson Street. The suspect was interrupted while trying to enter through a window and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 462-8039.