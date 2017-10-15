Schaghticoke man arrested for not returning cement mixer he rented

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NYS Police in Brunswick arrested Christopher E. McNamara of Schaghticoke at his residence this past week.

Troopers received a report from an ACE Hardware Store in Brunswick, that McNamara rented a cement mixer and a concrete saw from the store in June.

A store employee said McNamara returned the saw, however never returning the mixer.

A Trooper went to McNamara’s home and interviewed him. He admitted to still having the mixer and it was recovered.

McNamara was taken into custody and processed at the Brunswick barracks and was released with an appearance ticket for the Town of Schaghticoke Court.