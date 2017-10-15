NYS Police, Troop G holds open house in Latham

Web Staff Published:
Photo Courtesy: NYS Police, Troop G

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police, Troop G held an open house Sunday at their headquarters to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the New York State Police.

There were events for the entire family, along with displays which displayed the many facets of Troopers on patrol on land, in the air, and on the waterways of New York State.

This event was the last Centennial Troop display for the State Police to mark the 100th year milestone as each troop held its open house event on varying weekends.

There was face painting for the kids, the ceremonial mounted unit and a travelling museum display which included a version of the NYSP Memorial Wall honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The crowd was estimated at nearly 1,000 individuals in attendance.

