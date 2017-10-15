NYS firefighters headed to California to help with wildfires

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is sending a group of firefighters to help out in northern California.
Wildfires have devastated much of wine country the past 6 days.
At least 33 people have been killed and 5,700 homes destroyed.
Governor Cuomo dispatched a crew of about 20 firefighters and volunteers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
Earlier this year, the DEC sent a group of 33 people to help battle fires in Montana.
In California, the New York firefighters will be arriving just as crews are making progress.