NYS firefighters headed to California to help with wildfires

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is sending a group of firefighters to help out in northern California.

Wildfires have devastated much of wine country the past 6 days.

At least 33 people have been killed and 5,700 homes destroyed.

Governor Cuomo dispatched a crew of about 20 firefighters and volunteers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Earlier this year, the DEC sent a group of 33 people to help battle fires in Montana.

In California, the New York firefighters will be arriving just as crews are making progress.