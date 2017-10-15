Love and peace promoted at anti-hate rally in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is coming together to share love and peace, after a local newspaper published a series of articles about an apparent KKK presence in the area.

It was a showing of love in Gloversville this afternoon, as a group of people stood together for peace in their community.

A message of hope for the people of Gloversville, a city that’s received a lot of negative attention after its local paper, the Leader Herald published a series of articles claiming the Ku Klux Klan is thriving in Fulton County.

“It’s unsettling to think that there’s possibly a hate group in my hometown,” said Matt Myers, co-organizer of the event.

The news shocked many including Matt Myers and Gianna Delilli and they wanted to do something about it.

“We thought that you know it’s time to bring people together and bring that connection back, that community back and remind people of what really matters,” said Delilli.

So they organized a rally at the farmer’s market pavilion to spread love and acceptance in their community.

“We want to make sure that the voices of the peaceful, loving people are being heard overwhelming over the voices of the people with hate in their hearts,” said Myers.

“If you want to affect change on a large scale, it starts 100 percent with you,” said Delilli.

They hope their community can have more respect for one another.

“Loving their neighbors and trying to be kind, good people,” said Myers.

“Hopefully it reinforced their positive feelings about this town and about just their lives in general,” said Delilli.

The organizers of the rally hope to hold more gatherings in the future.

Mayor Dayton King of Gloversville said he’s going to be meeting with a local race relations expert to figure out the city’s next steps.