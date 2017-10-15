Is Albany haunted?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the season for spooky fun all over the Capital Region, but what if Albany was haunted?

One tour company wants to convince you it is, the “Ghosts of Albany.”

One man is bringing tours all over Albany and showing them what are believed to be the most haunted places; some of them might surprise you.

“Henry Hudson was sent adrift up in Hudson’s Bay. His crew had a mutany and they sent him adrift and since then he haunts all the places that are named after him, both the Hudson Bay up in Canada and the Hudson River,” said Collin Dermody, Ghosts of Albany tour guide.

What about HudsonValley Community College? Are they safe?

“I don’t think so. Who could be,?” Dermody said.

You could call Collin Dermody a professional ghost hunter.

Or maybe he’s just a creative historian. Either way, he has been sharing scary stories with tourists for ten years so he knows all of Albany’s “haunts.”

“This building (SUNY Administration) was a newspaper, The Albany Evening Journal. And that is the printer’s imp. An imp is the child of the devil and they’re very mischievous. And this is why, if there was a misprint, it was only because he came down off that wall. Went inside and with his tiny hands he changed the type,” Dermody said.

Do you think the people at the SUNY admin building have to deal with him now?

“I would say they might find things a little strange once in a while. I mean they go to hand in a report and it says the wrong thing in it; could he have worked out how to work a computer keyboard,?” Dermody said.

So does Dermody actually believe that ghosts are real? He says to find out, you’ll have to take a tour yourself.

“At the beginning of every tour I like to greet people and I tell them that I’m not here to change their minds about the here or the hereafter, whatever they want to believe in or not believe in is entirely up to them,” Dermody said.