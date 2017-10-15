‘Howl-o-ween’ held in Cohoes as dogs trick-or-treat

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes’ Lansing Park went to the dogs today for their “Howl-o-ween” event.

Pups were on parade in the park showing off their festive costumes as part of a competition. This, as a number of local vendors sold goodies.

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society also hosted an adoption clinic throughout the afternoon. While it’s a great time for pets, Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morosey said the event is really more about bringing people together.

“They come down here they get to meet their neighbors their dogs get to meet each other opportunity to buy some great products get their dogs vaccinated to keep them safe and it’s a beautiful day,” Morosey said.

The event was sponsored by the city of Cohoes and Curtis Lumber.