Fatal accident in Stockport on Route 9J

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County Sheriff David P. Bartlett reports at approximately 6:22 p.m. this evening for a one vehicle accident on State Route 9J, just north of Day Road, in the Town of Stockport.

Deputy Sheriff’s found a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, operated by Robert D. Jennings of Stuyvesant, N.Y. Jennings was traveling northbound on State Route 9J and for unknown reasons struck a utility pole.

The vehicle continued down an embankment and overturned twice coming to rest upright on its wheels. Mr. Jennings was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and the accident is still under investigation by the Columbia County Sherrifs.

An autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning at Ellis Hospital.

State Route 9J was closed for about 2 hours.

Valatie Rescue Squad, Stockport Fire Department, Stuyvesant Fire Department, and the New York State Police assisted at the scene.