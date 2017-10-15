Col. Michele Kilgore becomes first woman to command 109th Airlift Wing

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – History was made when Colonel Michele Kilgore assumed command of the 109th Airlift Wing at the Stratton Air National Guard base in Scotia.

Colonel Kilgore is the first woman to command the 109th and only the second female wing commander in the New York Air National Guard.

A change of command ceremony was held today.

Colonel Kilgore is an Afghanistan war veteran from Watertown, N.Y.

She says the air force’s biggest strength is its people.

“The ability to know that you’re time is worth something valuable is priceless, I can’t pay people more, but I can make a promise that I will make the time that you serve count,” Kilgore said.

The 109th Air Wing is home to the ski-equipped “C -130” and provides support of military and scientific operations in the arctic and Antarctica Polar Regions.