American Cancer Society makes strides against breast cancer in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington Park turned pink today as people walked for a world without breast cancer.

Thousands of local survivors, caregivers and volunteers came together to raise money for research. The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is organized by the American Cancer Society.

More than 16,000 people were in attendance and $770,000 was raised in the fight against breast cancer.

Since 1993, more than 13 million supporters have raised more than $810 million to end breast cancer across the country. Today’s walk in Albany, giving local families hope.

“This last diagnosis this month has been really hard on everybody but we are just staying positive in hopeful that we can get her something to get her better,” said Jocelyn Newborn, who walked for her mom a breast cancer patient.

This is the 22nd year for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk here in Albany.

If you missed it and would like to donate, visit the American Cancer Society.