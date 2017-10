MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Two people from the northeast who were killed in the deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival two weeks ago, and one was remembered Sunday in Vermont.

Visiting hours for 35 year old Sandra Casey from Dorset, Vermont in Bennington County were held Saturday at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.

She most recently taught special needs students in California.

Casey was one of the 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the concert.