Spectrum customers could lose popular Viacom channels over contract dispute

Web Staff Published:
AP Photos

(NEWS10) — Spectrum customers may soon be forced to say goodbye to several popular channels. The change could come as early as this weekend.

The contract between cable giant Viacom and Spectrum’s parent company Charter Communications expires on Sunday, and it does not appear as though negotiations are going well.

Earlier this year Spectrum moved Viacom’s channel package which includes Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central, to a more expensive programming package, threatening the Viacom’s

Spectrum says Viacom is trying to overcharge for its programming and channels.

Viacom says it has made several offers, but so far has not been able to meet the conditions Spectrum has proposed.

If relations between the two companies don’t improve, more than 16 million customers could lose access to Viacom’s 23 channels, which include:

  • CMT
  • Comedy Central
  • Nickelodeon
  • BET
  • Spike
  • TV Land
  • MTV
  • VH1

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s