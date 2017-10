SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police based in Malta arrested 32 year old William E. Bounds III of Schuylerville, on Saturday.

Bounds is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a 13 year old child.

He is charged with rape, Criminal Sexual Act, Sex Abuse, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Bounds was arraigned in the Town of Saratoga Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail. He will appear in court this week