Paws in the Park held at Joe Bruno Stadium to support Capital Region animals

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Animals took over Joe Bruno Stadium for the eighth annual “Paws in the Park” walk for animals.

The Tri-City ValleyCats, Hudson Valley Community College and the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society teamed up for the event, which raises money to support thousands of animals in the Capital Region for adoption, veterinary care or animal cruelty investigations.

But, it’s also about showing the community what they’re all about.

“This is a fundraising event for us, but it’s also a “friendraising event,” where folks from the community get to see the work we really do and get to see not only our work but also the vendors that support us,” said Mike Buckly, VP of Philanthropy and External Affairs, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray was also on hand for a book signing.