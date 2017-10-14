Massive fire destroys Herkimer Diamond Mines store and office building

TOWN OF NEWPORT, NY (WSYR) – A massive fire at the historic Herkimer Diamond Mines leveled a store and office building Saturday.

Crews from several departments around the Town of Newport showed up around 6:20 a.m.

The store and offices were gutted by flames.

The owner, in a post to Facebook, said she is thankful for the help of firefighters.

The owner, Dr. Renee Scialdo Shevat said visitors can no longer tour the museum, which was housed in the building, but mining, dining, and camping are all happening.

Shevat added, “We thank mother nature for not allowing anything in all three of our diamond mines to be damaged. The natural material has been preserved. We are in business and we will continue to move forward.”

New York State Police and fire investigators are now taking over efforts to search for the cause of the fire.