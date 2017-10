ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Fire Department confirms a structure fire on Yates Street.

Albany Fire Chief on duty said, “:Call came in just after 11. Two adults and one child were rescued from the home, but none taken to the hospital. We’ve gotten fire under control, and were continuing to look for hot spots. Most of the damage occurred at the rear of the multi-family home.”

