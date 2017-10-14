Bow Tie Cinemas pull out of Troy city project

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You won’t be able to go to a movie anytime soon in downtown troy, after plans to build a theater came to an end.

It was the fourth proposal for a site that’s been empty for years.

The future of this site is back in limbo.

While many thought the movie theater would happen, it’s not. Leaving people in the city to wonder, will something ever get built here?

“You are looking through the apocalypse before you get to the Hudson River,” said Tim Taney, owner of Slidin’ Dirty.

A big, empty lot.

“Our customers come out of our door and look to the left and they see a rickety old fence and a big hole in ground,” Taney said.

It’s been this way since the old Troy city hall was knocked down years ago.

One proposal after another fell through, but in the past year it seemed as though a movie theater would finally fill the spot; something Taney looked forward to.

“This was a great opportunity for people to discover everything that Troy has to offer,” Taney said.

On Friday, those plans were scrapped, after Bow Tie Cinemas pulled out of the project amid legal troubles with the neighboring property owner.

Mayor Patrick Madden of Troy said he’s disappointed because he believes those issues were solvable.

But, the plans were controversial from the start, many including City Council President Carmella Mantello felt the modern design looked out of place.

“I was very, very hopeful that all of the folks could come to terms and overcome some of the hurdles that were presented,” said Carmella Mantello, Troy City Council President.

Now, they’re once again back to the drawing board and both Mantello and Taney have some ideas.

“Build a city hall and maybe on the lower levels have commercial,” Mantello said.

“I think it’s got to have some retail and I’d love to have some residential,” Taney said.

While they feel the site still has a lot of potential, Taney’s concerned developers are losing interest.

“I think it’s a great location. I just couldn’t blame a developer that didn’t want to even try to develop here at this point,” Taney said.

Sources close to Cohoes city hall tell NEWS10 ABC, next week they’re going to make a push for Bow Tie to build a theater in their city.