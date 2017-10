GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A reunion celebration for the 22 French Mastiffs who were rescued from a neglected home and adopted to new families.

The dogs were found at a home in Stratford last April and were suffering from starvation and frostbite.

The Brennan Humane Society that nursed them back to health is throwing a party. The community that supported the shelter is welcome to celebrate this amazing story of survival.

The dog’s former owner Bentley Valdez is facing felony charges.