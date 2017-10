Related Coverage Local man accused of incest

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State arrested a man they say engaged in sexual conduct with a relative and had child pornography.

Jake Feathers, 42, was charged with third-degree incest and possessing obscene sexual performance by a child.

Police also arrested and charged Jake’s brother Eric on third-degree incest charges.

He was arraigned in the town of Perth and was remanded to Fulton County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.