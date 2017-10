MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Work to make significant road safety changes in Menands is complete.

If you travel on Van Rensselaer Boulevard between Northern Boulevard and Menands Road, you might notice some changes. In addition to reducing the travel lanes from four to two, the speed limit was dropped by 10 MPH, and a bike/pedestrian path was installed.

Official says the changes were to calm traffic flow and improve safety.