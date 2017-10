SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man who crashed his car in Berne over the summer and left a passenger with serious injuries has pleaded guilty.

Aaron Boomhower, 29, was driving on Colehill Road around 9:45 a.m. when he hit a tree.

Police say he was driving drunk.

Boomhower pleaded guilty to a felony vehicular assault charge. He faces two and a third to seven years in prison when he is sentenced.