ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested a man they say broke into an apartment and shot a man in the neck.

Police say Kurtis Raleigh, 23, forced his way inside the apartment on Central Avenue, just east of Lexington Avenue, to steal drugs and shot the victim.

He’s facing several charges including attempted murder.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and police say he is expected to survive.