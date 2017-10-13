Crowd scrambles as man tosses cash into the air

By Published:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – Some people are a few dollars richer thanks to a Massachusetts carpenter who intentionally tossed cash from his paycheck into the wind.

A crowd gathered at a Northampton intersection on Thursday afternoon to scrape up the dollar bills thrown into the air by 28-year-old Paul Vidich, who had his $389 paycheck taken out in hundreds of $1 and $2 bills.

Vidich describes himself as “ridiculously frugal,” but he says it felt good to give the money away.

He says he didn’t have a message behind the unexpected donation, except that he wanted to demonstrate what he called “the absurdity of money” and how money can have a negative impact on society.

