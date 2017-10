KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Kinderhook man is under arrest after police said he was planning a mass murder.

Vincent Beaudoin was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat.

According to police, the 34 year old was observed making numerous verbal threats in a public place and posted videos on social media stating he was planning a mass murder of law enforcement officers.

Beaudoin was arraigned and sent to the Columbia County Jail without bail.