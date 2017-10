SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds will turn out at Schenectady’s Central Park for the 21st annual Capital Region Buddy Walk on Saturday.

The fundraiser recognizes and celebrates the achievements of all those with down syndrome.

All proceeds benefit the valuable education AND support services offered through the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center.

NEWS10 ABC’S Christina Arangio will emcee the event.