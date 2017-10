ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some good news for Halloween fans, you will have the pick of the litter for your jack-o-lantern.

The warm and dry September has helped ripen the pumpkin crops and stave off diseases.

Experts at Cornell University say this means a very good harvest year.

When picking your pumpkin, look for a sturdy stem. Soft ones can mean it’s prone to rotting.

Of course, stay away from pumpkins with soft spots.