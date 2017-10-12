Police: Woman arrested after neglecting to care for brother who later died

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany woman accused of neglecting to care for her brother who later died in the hospital has been arrested.

Virginia Mason, 32, was charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person.

In February, police were called to an address on Sherman Street for a 28-year-old man who was vomiting and semi-alert. When police arrived, they say they found Jason Holder with large open bedsores all over his body and in need of medical care.

Holder was treated at the scene and was transported to Albany Medical Center. He was admitted but later died.

Mason was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.