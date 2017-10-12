Police searching for missing man in the Catskill area

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police conducted a search for a missing man in the Catskill area on Thursday.

Police are being very tight-lipped about these searches.

There was a heavy police presence Thursday afternoon outside homes along Tool House Road outside of Catskill. Neighbors also said police searched a home on Broome Street near the elementary school.

Police have not disclosed what or who they are looking for.

However, police sent a press release saying that they were conducting searches in Catskill involving the investigation into the disappearance of Brandyn Dayne Foster. He was reported missing on suspicious circumstances on January 30, 2017, to the Woodstock Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-622-8600.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.