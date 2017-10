ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has a new savings plan to help people with disabilities and their families cover costs.

The program allows people to save money without risking their other benefits.

There are certain qualifications for the program:

The disability must be present before the age of 26.

Participants must be eligible for SSI or disability insurance.

The disability must be documented by a physician or included on the Social Security Compassionate Allowances conditions.

Learn more about the program.