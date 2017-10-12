National Gumbo Day celebrated at local smokehouse

Photo Courtesy: Chester's Smokehouse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s National Gumbo Day, a southern dish (originating in Louisiana) made in many different recipes across the country.

Gumbo must have some sort of protein in it.  It’s made with a strongly flavored stock, meat or shellfish, a thickener and seasoned vegetables.

A favorite kind of protein in any gumbo would have to be sausage.

One place to find great sausage in the Capital District is Chester’s Smokehouse.

“Chester’s Smokehouse of Albany is the hub for handcrafted, artisan smoked meats and cheeses. With a fully stocked deli case of homemade kielbasa, various sausages, bacon, liverwurst, various loafs, pork chops, hot dogs, and so much more there’s bound to be something for everyone. Lunch and dinners offer signature overstuffed, made to order sandwiches, entrees and rotating specials. Chester’s Smokehouse specializes in authentic, custom, old world style meat,” owners said.

