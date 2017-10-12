Crews respond to major fire at Troy apartment building

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A large fire broke out at an apartment building in Troy on Thursday.
Crews were called to 33 Cottage St. in Troy Thursday night. A large fire had overtaken the building.
Firefighters were being pulled out of the building and entered a defensive attack.
Residents claimed fire alarms in the building did not go off. The fire chief said investigators would have to look into those claims.
Several people have been displaced. The Red Cross arrived at the scene to assist those who lost their belongings.
