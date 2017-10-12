10/12 Pet Connection: Honey

Honey is our sweet little girl who was displaced by Hurricane Irma. Honey is just one year old, a Pembroke Corgi mix (best guess), 32 pounds.

She is blind in one eye–perhaps from an injury or a juvenile cataract–and she does startle sometimes when approached from that side, so a home with no small children would be best.

She is a busy, outgoing girl so an active household would be a good fit. She is good with other dogs, although she does herd them at times, but is probably too exuberant for most cats.

Companion Animal Placement Program 518-376-1043

