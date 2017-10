KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Queensbury mother is facing charges under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving drunk with her child in the car.

Police say 30-year-old Nicole King failed several field sobriety tests when she was pulled over in Kingsbury on October 7.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says King will face a felony because her 4-year-old son was in the car at the time.