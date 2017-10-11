VT scaling back refugee program

COLCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – The head of the Vermont Refugee Resettlement program says the group is scaling back its efforts.

The news comes after President Trump announced a cap on the number of refugees coming into the United States would be reduced.

NEWS10 ABC has been closely following the Vermont Resettlement program with several families being placed in Rutland.

President Trump says a maximum of 45,000 refugees would be allowed into the United States next year.

According to Vermont Public Radio, the agency had hoped to help 450 and are now aiming for 345.

The State Department has approved plans to resettle 75 in Rutland.