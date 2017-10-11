Voter registration for NY primary quickly approaching

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Election day in New York is November 7, but voter registration deadline is approaching faster than you might think.

The voter registration deadline for this year’s general election is this Friday as well as the deadline to register for next year’s primary.

“The primary process in New York is basically an institution here in New York State, it’s frustrating in some aspects,” Assemblyman John McDonald (D-Cohoes) said.

Assemblyman John McDonald explains, it is frustrating because people who want to change their affiliation from Democrat to Republican or vice-versa to vote in the September primaries, would have to do so a year in advance, which can cause problems especially with young voters.

“Nowadays I think they are more focused on the issues and they look at each issue one at a time.”

New York is one out of 11 states that have closed primaries. Former Director for the League of Women Voters Barbara Bartoletti explains that this is because it tries to prevent people from unfairly influencing the election.

“Awful lot of people who want to cross over from one party to the next so they can vote for the weakest candidate of the other party to prevent a stronger candidate from actually being that party’s candidate,” Bartoletti said.

The key, according to Bartoletti, is staying informed by knowing what is happening in the state and in Washington so you can plan ahead for which party you want to work with.

“They are trying to get people who firmly believe in the principals of that party. It just means that you as a voter has to be very informed and know what it is you really want.

Most importantly, don’t forget to vote this November!

“If you don’t vote you don’t have a right to complain,” Assemblyman McDonald said. “This is your way to register your thoughts.”